Who knew a real, horn-wielding, Texas Longhorn would make such a great pet?

Honestly, Tex here, is like a big ole puppy. He's just going about his business in the backyard, playing with his favorite toy (a giant pink rubber ball, by the way). And he's having himself a great time...that is until he pops the ball.

Whomp, whomp. Sorry, Tex. Don't worry, WalMart has more!