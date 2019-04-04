These Memes Perfectly Sum Up Springtime In Texas

Oh hey spring! Where you at? Oh wait, this is Texas, so you're alllllllllllll over the place.

Will it be cold? Will it be hot? Warm? Foggy? Rainy? Sunny? Cloudy? In some cases, we could get all of these in the same day. Other days, it's like you're just spinning the weather wheel...you never know what you're going to get. Needless to say, but you have to prepare for everything before you ever leave home.

Naturally, we've found all the memes to support our springtime insanity! Enjoy!