Jake Gyllenhaal Really, Really Wants You To Pronounce "Melancholy" Correctly

Jake Gyllenhaal ain't go no time for your incorrect pronunciations.

On Monday, while in attendance for all the Sundance festivities, the cast of Velvet Buzzsaw sat down for an interview. During the interview, writer and director Dan Gilroy was describing the film and used the word "melancholy".

No big deal right? WRONG! Gilroy actually pronounced the word like this...mel-ahhhnck-o-ly. And Jake Gyllenhaal wasn't having it!

i can't stop watching this pic.twitter.com/xQhCiymaIQ — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 28, 2019

Awkward!