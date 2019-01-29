Jake Gyllenhaal Really, Really Wants You To Pronounce "Melancholy" Correctly

January 29, 2019
Jake_Gyllenhaal_Dan_Gilroy

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Jake Gyllenhaal ain't go no time for your incorrect pronunciations.

On Monday, while in attendance for all the Sundance festivities, the cast of Velvet Buzzsaw sat down for an interview. During the interview, writer and director Dan Gilroy was describing the film and used the word "melancholy".

No big deal right? WRONG! Gilroy actually pronounced the word like this...mel-ahhhnck-o-ly. And Jake Gyllenhaal wasn't having it!

Awkward!

