Jake Gyllenhaal Rescues Dog From Busy New York Intersection

Jake Gyllenhaal was out for a stroll in New York City when he noticed a dog who had gotten away from its owner.

Gyllenhaal noticed the giant Dalmatian standing in the middle of a busy NYC intersection. The 38-year-old, a dog lover, immediately sprang into action.

A witness said, “I noticed that it was Jake Gyllenhaal, and I saw him turn and look into the street — I thought he was trying to flag down a cab or something.” But the witness noticed the dog, looking like he was “in shock or something.” Gyllenhaal was able to halt the traffic, walk into the intersection, and lead the dog back to its owner.

The eyewitness said, “He really was a hero.”

Via Vanity Fair