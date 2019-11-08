James Dean To Be Digitally Reanimated And “Star” In New Movie

64 years after his death, James Dean is back in a new role.

The cultural icon will be digitally reanimated and “star” in a new Vietnam-era action drama Finding Jack. The film will use archive footage and photographs to reanimate the actor, who died at the age of 24 in a car crash.

Directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh secured the rights to use Dean’s likeness from his family, and are excited to introduce Dean to a whole new generation of movie watchers, and do right by his fans. Ernst said, “We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean. We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down.”

Video of James Dean Makes Return to Big Screen in &#039;Finding Jack&#039; Thanks to CGI | THR News

The filmmakers hope that the CGI used to bring Dean back to life can be used on other well-known figures in the future. Ernst said, “Our partners in South Africa are very excited about this, as this technology would also be employed down the line to re-create historical icons such as Nelson Mandela to tell stories of cultural heritage significance.”

Via The Hollywood Reporter