James Van Der Beek Reveals Wife's Miscarriage On "Dancing With The Stars"
Before actor James Van Der Beek took the stage on this week's Dancing with the Stars, he revealed some personal, tragic news.
Van Der Beek revealed the baby he and his wife were expecting in April tragically passed away. It was the couple's sixth child, and the fourth they've lost to miscarriage.
The 42-year-old said in a pre-dance video, "It's every expectant parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby. The little soul we expected to welcome into our family took the shortcut to whatever lies beyond. You never know why these things happen. That's what I've been telling my kids. All you know is that it brings you closer together."
Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That’s how we’re feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We’ve been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she’s now recovering, but we’ve only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, “There are no words...” and it’s true. Which is why in a time like this it’s enough to know that you’re there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today.
Van Der Beek didn't he would participate in Monday's episode, but his wife Kimberly told him from her hospital bed she wasn't done watching him dance. Van Der Beek said, "Kimberly, I’m dancing for you, I’m dancing for us."
Unfortunately, Van Der Beek and his partner, Emma Slater, were eliminated in the epiosde via a unanimous vote by the judges.
