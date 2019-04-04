Jamie Lynn Spears Shares A Sweet Throwback Pic Of Her Sister Britney Shortly After She Enters A Mental Health Facility

April 4, 2019
britney_spears

(Photo by MJT/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Our thoughts and prayers are with Britney Spears. On Wednesday, it was announced that she's checked herself into a mental health facility. It would appear that after dealing with her father's recent illness, she needed a little time for herself.

Thankfully, Britney has a pretty good support team around her, including her baby sister Jamie Lynn Spears. No doubt the two have been in contact behind the scenes, but Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to show her support publicly too. Late last night, she shared a childhood pic saying...

"Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best #WCW -- ♀️--"

What a great big sis! Get well soon Britney!

