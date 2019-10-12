Jane Fonda Arrested After Protesting Outside US Capitol

October 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jane Fonda, MAGIC Convention, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Actress Jane Fonda was arrested Friday while protesting on the steps of the US Capitol.

Fonda, 81, was among the 16 arrested Friday afternoon while rallying for climate change.  Fonda was officially charged with “crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.”

 

The actress was released shortly after her arrest, just before 2pm our time. 

When asked why she went as far to be arrested, Fonda said, “Well, because it brings people like you here. It attracts media. We're trying to raise the visibility of this crisis." She added, "There's a lot going on in the world, as you very well know, and we want to break through and make sure that climate and the catastrophe that's looming remains as much front and center as we can make it and there's gonna be more and more and more of these direct actions and civil disobedience, non-violent disobedience. If necessary, we're gonna have to be able to bring things to a halt.”

Via Fox News

Tags: 
Jane Fonda
protest
Celebrity
News
Actress
Arrest
Police
Climate Change
Video
US Capitol

Recent Podcast Audio
Sybil Interviews Disney's Sr. Digital Product Manager Gabe Agudelo KLUVFM: On-Demand
Family has fun in the ocean while on the Disney Dream cruise
Sybil Interviews Jimmy Lynett Cruise Director KLUVFM: On-Demand
Mickey and Minnie Mouse watch Disney Dream cruise the open water
Sybil Interviews Nathaniel Palma About Guest Experience KLUVFM: On-Demand
Disney Dream on her maiden voyage
Sybil Interviews Jennifer Haile Tinn Disney Marketing Manager KLUVFM: On-Demand
Miles In The Morning Interviews Jordan Craig About A Walk On Role KLUVFM: On-Demand
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes