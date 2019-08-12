Janet Jackson Surprises Superfan Father After Kids Gift Him Tickets To Show

August 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Janet Jackson, Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury Festival, Hair, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

KB Strawder thought the tickets to see Janet Jackson were the only surprise.

He was gifted the tickets by his two sons, for a performance during Jackson's residency at the  Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

 

Turns out, that wasn't all KB Strawder Jr. had up his sleeve.

As his father was seemingly talking to media after the performance, Jackson herself sneaks up, wraps her arms around him, and gives the biggest Janet Jackson superfan a surprise of a lifetime.

 

We don't think Dad will forget about this trip anytime soon!

#Metamorphosis

A post shared by KB | Purpose Speaker (@real_kb) on

Via TMZ

Tags: 
Janet Jackson
Surprise
Video
pop
Music
Fan

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes