Janet Jackson Surprises Superfan Father After Kids Gift Him Tickets To Show

KB Strawder thought the tickets to see Janet Jackson were the only surprise.

He was gifted the tickets by his two sons, for a performance during Jackson's residency at the Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Watch my dad’s reaction to him finding out that my brother and I are taking him to Las Vegas to see @janetjackson -------- pic.twitter.com/j34AYEp0cT — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) June 16, 2019

Turns out, that wasn't all KB Strawder Jr. had up his sleeve.

As his father was seemingly talking to media after the performance, Jackson herself sneaks up, wraps her arms around him, and gives the biggest Janet Jackson superfan a surprise of a lifetime.

Remember my dads reaction on Father’s Day to him finding out he was going to see @JanetJackson show in Las Vegas?....well we went to the show and there was one more surprise. pic.twitter.com/NjMAQOMWkN — KB Strawder Jr. (@Real_KB) August 11, 2019

We don't think Dad will forget about this trip anytime soon!

#Metamorphosis A post shared by KB | Purpose Speaker (@real_kb) on Aug 11, 2019 at 2:19pm PDT

Via TMZ