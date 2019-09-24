"Supernatural" Star Jared Padalecki To Star In Reboot Of “Walker, Texas Ranger”

Supernatural star Jared Padelecki has another job lined up following the conclusion of his long-running CW series.

Padalecki has reportedly signed on to star in a reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger, a reimagining of the western crime series originally starring Chuck Norris.

Video of Walker, Texas Ranger - Intro Theme Song #3 | HQ | Chuck Norris

Outlets are reporting this upcoming series will be a “reimagining” of the original CBS show. Walker, Texas Ranger followed Chuck Norris as Cordell Walker, who fought criminals throughout the Lone Star State with his partner James Trivett. The reboot will see Padalecki as Walker, whom is being described as a "broken widower" who is "finding his way back to his family while investigating crime in the state’s most elite unit."

Padelecki has starred in Supernatural since 2005. The show’s 15th, and final season, premieres October 10.

Via USA Today