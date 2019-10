Supernatural star Jared Padelecki was arrested early Sunday morning outside of a club in Austin, Texas.

Padelecki allegedly struck both a bartender and general manger of Stereotype, a bar that he frequently visits.

Video of 'Supernatural' Star Jared Padalecki Arrested at His Go-To Austin Club

Padelecki was arrested and faces two counts of assault and one count of public intoxication.

