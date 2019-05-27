Jason Bonham Joins Billy Joel To Cover Two Led Zeppelin Classics

Billy Joel is known to perform, or at the very least tease, Led Zeppelin songs during his live performances.

The audience at his show this past Friday in Philadelphia, however, was treated to more than just a tease.

In fact, Joel was joined by Jason Bonham, drummer of Led Zeppelin and son of the former drummer of Led Zeppelin John Bonham to perform two of the band's all-time classics, "Whole Lotta Love," and "Good Times Bad Times."

Check out their entire performance together below!

Video of Billy Joel &amp; Jason Bonham Whole lotta love &amp; Good times bad times. Philadelphia 5/24/19

Via Rolling Stone