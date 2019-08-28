Jason Momoa Got Stuck In An Elevator For Over Two Hours Yesterday

August 28, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jason Momoa, Interview, Graham Norton Show, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Yesterday wasn’t the greatest of days for Jason Momoa.

Momoa got stuck in the elevator at the L'Hermitage hotel in Vancouver Monday, and he documented the entire experience on his Instagram stories.  Momoa was riding with his dog and group of friends at the time, and they were able to make light of the situation, discussing which one of them they would eat first.

 

Momoa never documented the end of their predicament, so for all we know they are still stuck in there. 

Via Entertainment Tonight

Tags: 
Jason Momoa
Aquaman
Game of Thrones
Instagram
Video
funny
Stuck
elevator
Rescue
Hollywood
Actor
Celebrity

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes