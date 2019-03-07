Scary Moment For Jason Momoa After His Plane Was Forced To Make An Emergency Landing

Thank you Lord! Aquaman is ok!

Scary moment for Jason Momoa on Wednesday after his private jet had to make an emergency landing. He was headed to Phoenix from Los Angeles for a business meeting when a fire alarm went off inside the cockpit, forcing them to land in Palm Springs.

A plane carrying Aquaman star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport this morning.



Details: https://t.co/QV6AH5NTUN pic.twitter.com/DpzxTFuksh — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 7, 2019

Thankfully, it was ruled a false alarm. However, that didn't stop Momoa and his crew from switching planes. But not before getting a quick pic with one of the Palm Springs firefighters.

Jason Momoa's plane had to make an emergency landing, and we're just glad Aquaman is okay. https://t.co/kNG5OFs87N pic.twitter.com/u7VYS4vYYl — E! News (@enews) March 7, 2019

Glad everyone is safe and sound.