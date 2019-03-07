Scary Moment For Jason Momoa After His Plane Was Forced To Make An Emergency Landing

March 7, 2019
Miles In The Morning
private_jet
Thank you Lord! Aquaman is ok!

Scary moment for Jason Momoa on Wednesday after his private jet had to make an emergency landing. He was headed to Phoenix from Los Angeles for a business meeting when a fire alarm went off inside the cockpit, forcing them to land in Palm Springs.

Thankfully, it was ruled a false alarm. However, that didn't stop Momoa and his crew from switching planes. But not before getting a quick pic with one of the Palm Springs firefighters.

Glad everyone is safe and sound.

Jason Momoa
jet
private plane
Emergency Landing
Fire
Alarm
palm springs

