Jason Witten is officially un-retired. As of yesterday, Witten signed a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys. It's a one-year deal with a base salary of $2 million, plus bonuses. By the way, those incentives could add up to around $5 million if all goes well during the season.

Jason Witten is already working out at the Star in Frisco too!