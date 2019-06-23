Jeff Goldblum Goes "Twinning" With His Wife For Date Night

June 23, 2019
jeff_goldblum

(Photo by imageSPACE/Sipa USA)

Would you purposefully dress like your significant other? Would you both be willing to wear matching outfits out in public? And not necessarily to be funny or ironic, but maybe just for date night?

We'd imagine that most couples probably aren't into the idea. At least seriously anyway. However, odds are after you've been together for a while, you've probably already done it subconsciously. 

And then there's couples like Jeff Goldblum and Emilie who do it for fun! Just look at these two lovebirds rocking matching Hawaiian shirts!

Date night twinsies! @emiliegoldblum ------❤️----------

A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on

That's a bold look! But they're pulling it off!

