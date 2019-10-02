Jenna Bush Hager Remembers Globe Life Park With Sweet Throwback Pics

The Rangers’ season has ended, thus ending the team's run at Globe Life Park.

Next year, the team will be moving to Globe Life Field, just across the street, and this past weekend, and past season really, were full of tributes to the home of the Rangers since 1994.

On Tuesday, Jenna Bush Hager, daughter of former president, and former Rangers owner, George W. Bush shared some sweet throwback pictures of the time her father owned the team, as well as some pictures from the family’s last outing to the Ballpark. Jenna wrote in the post, “Although I’m back home, my heart is still in Texas. I was surprised how emotional it was to take Mila to her first game (the last game in the stadium her Jefe helped build).”

President Bush is the former Managing General Partner of the Rangers and helped construct Globe Life Park, before leaving his position in 1994 after being elected as Governor of Texas. He would go on to sell his stake in the team in 1998.

Via People