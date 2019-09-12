Jenna FIshcer And Angela Kinsey Are Launching An "Office" Podcast

September 12, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Angela Kinsey, Jenna Fischer, HBO Emmy Party, Red Carpet, 2015

(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey met on the set of The Office, and are still the best of friends to this day.

Though the NBC series hasn't seen a new episode since 2013, the fans are still rampant, and can't get enough about the employees of Dunder Mifflin and their adventures through Scranton.  

Well Office fans, hold on to your hats, because Fischer and Kinsey just announced they will be launching "the ultimate podcast for nostalgic fans."

Each week, Office Ladies will break down an episode from the classic TV show, and will also provide behind-the-scenes stories and answer questions from listeners.  Fischer said in a statement, "As we close in on the 15th anniversary of the show, it seemed like a great time to share our stories and behind-the-scenes trivia with fans.  Besides talking about The Office, you can also hear us chat a little about our lives, our Target runs together, our friendship through the years.  Kinsey added, "The Office was such an amazing chapter of our lives and it means so much to us that we get to share some of our memories of filming it with our audiences."

The Office ran for nine seasons on NBC from 2005 to 2013.  Office Girls will premiere October 16, with episodes updated weekly.

Via CNN

