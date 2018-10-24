Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Didn't Know How To Style "The Rachel" Haircut

Whether or not you watched Friends, we all know "The Rachel." It's the haircut that started it all for Jennifer Aniston. Not to mention every mid-twenties woman in the 90s followed suit and got a "Rachel" of their very own.

Now, you would think with such an iconic haircut, Jen would have fond memories of those days, but that doesn't seem to be the case. While giving out the Hairstylist of the Year Award at the InStyle Awards to friend Chris McMillan (who gave her "The Rachel"), Aniston had a few things to say about the haircut.

Nothing too mean though. Actually, she just admitted that she didn't know how to style it. Jen said...

"And then I was totally left with this, like, Greek, frizzy mop on my head, cause I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does, and I figured out that’s called creating job security, so well done, Chris, on that."