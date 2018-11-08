Jennifer Garner Almost Had A Horrific Wardrobe Malfunction At Church

In this day and age, the paparazzi loves a good celebrity wardrobe malfunction. Most of the time, it's a horrific red carpet moment or getting out of a car. But what if a flash happens at church?!?!?!?!?!

Jennifer Garner is at church every single Sunday. Someone she manages to get all three kids there and look perfect while doing it. However, in a recent interview with People, Jen admitted to a near wardrobe malfunction at church a few weeks ago. Apparently, there was an incident involving her skit and panties after hitting the restroom. She said...

"My skirt got caught in my panties at church a couple of weeks ago and I almost walked into the congregation after going to the restroom with full biscuit showing. Luckily I felt a breeze pretty quickly."

Whew! Crisis averted! The good Lord was definitely watching out for her!