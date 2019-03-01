Jennifer Garner Has Officially Reached That Stage Of Life Where She Embarrasses Her Kids
March 1, 2019
Poor Jennifer Garner. She's officially an embarrassment to her kids.
On Wednesday, Jen's youngest baby, Samuel, turned 7-years-old. Like most families, they celebrated with a themed birthday party...How To Train Your Dragon, of course!
Jen even played the part of Astrid! Unfortunately, her attire was not well received by the kiddos. Apparently, 7 is the age where mom dressing up in no longer cool.
Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll-- #anyoneneedanAstrid---- ♀️--------. (❤️ @americaferrera ❤️)
Awwwwwww. Sorry Jen.