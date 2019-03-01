Jennifer Garner Has Officially Reached That Stage Of Life Where She Embarrasses Her Kids

March 1, 2019
jennifer_garner

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Poor Jennifer Garner. She's officially an embarrassment to her kids.

On Wednesday, Jen's youngest baby, Samuel, turned 7-years-old. Like most families, they celebrated with a themed birthday party...How To Train Your Dragon, of course!

Jen even played the part of Astrid! Unfortunately, her attire was not well received by the kiddos. Apparently, 7 is the age where mom dressing up in no longer cool.

Well, guess what. It turns out 7 is the age my kid stops thinking it’s cool when I dress up for the party. #youngestchild #firsteyeroll-- #anyoneneedanAstrid---- ♀️--------. (❤️ @americaferrera ❤️)

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Awwwwwww. Sorry Jen.

Jennifer Garner
Birthday
Son
samuel
how to train your dragon
dress up
Embarrassing

