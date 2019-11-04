Jennifer Hudson Appears As Aretha Franklin In First Images From Biopic

November 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jennifer Hudson, Red Carpet, 91st Academy Awards, 2019

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Jennifer Hudson is currently filming a biopic of the legendary Aretha Franklin in New York City.

This past weekend, the first images from Respect were leaked onto the internet, and Hudson has absolutely transformed into the Queen of Soul.

 

Respect is being directed by Liesl Tommy, and is expected to be released in August 2020.

Via Hollywood Life

