Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Year’s Worth Of Food To School After Seeing Teacher’s Heartbreaking Post

Brooke Goins is a teacher at Jacksboro Elementary School in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

Earlier this month, she made a heartbreaking post on Facebook, describing how a group of teachers put their money together to buy food for a student who had none at home.

Her story went viral, and happened to come across the attention of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple were so moved by the Goins and the teachers at Jacksboro Elementary, they sent the school a year’s worth of food from a company they are part owners of, Tiller & Hatch. Lopez wrote, “When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn’t have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well!”

Lopez continued, “We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”

Via WHNT