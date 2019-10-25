Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Donate Year’s Worth Of Food To School After Seeing Teacher’s Heartbreaking Post
Brooke Goins is a teacher at Jacksboro Elementary School in Jacksboro, Tennessee.
Earlier this month, she made a heartbreaking post on Facebook, describing how a group of teachers put their money together to buy food for a student who had none at home.
Her story went viral, and happened to come across the attention of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The couple were so moved by the Goins and the teachers at Jacksboro Elementary, they sent the school a year’s worth of food from a company they are part owners of, Tiller & Hatch. Lopez wrote, “When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn’t have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex’s as well!”
When we heard about the students and amazing teachers at Jacksboro Elementary in Tennessee, we knew we had to help. We heard teachers were helping students bring home food when they didn't have enough. When we saw this story, it brought tears not just to my eyes, but Alex's as well! I don’t know if you guys know, but Alex and I are part owners in a company called Tiller & Hatch, and we decided to donate a years worth of of their yummy, healthy meals, for the students and their school’s food pantry. --✨ This is why being a business owner, and having actual ownership in companies (not licensing), is so important to me and Alex, especially as Latinos. It's about showing our community, this is what life can be. You can take charge and take ownership. It allows us to have a say in creating things that make people's lives better and have partners that share our passion for giving back. Because giving back and being there for others is really what matters most ❤️❤️❤️ We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do. @tillerandhatch #tillerandhatch
Lopez continued, “We are happy to be in business with partners who also believe no child should EVER have to go to sleep hungry. Everyone should have access to delicious, nutritious food. This was my favorite moment of the month and it’s one of the best things we’ve been able to do.”
Via WHNT