JLo Hires Joanna Gaines To Fix Up Her Malibu Home

March 5, 2019
Friendship alert!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! JLo and Joanna Gaines are hanging out! And by hanging out, we really mean working together.

JLo's Malibu home is in need of some redecorating. And the only one to do the job...none other than Waco's own, Joanna Gaines. On Sunday, the two were spotted on the beach together, presumably discussing the exterior of JLo's $6.6 million home.

Chip and Joanna announced a few months ago that they were coming back to TV, but with their own network. So it's highly possible we could see Chip and Jo working on JLo's house! OMG!

