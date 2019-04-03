At 49 J.Lo Shows Off Her Insane Abs On The Set Of Her New Movie

April 3, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows

At 49 years old J. Lo’s still got it.

Over the weekend the multi-talented star shared a picture from behind the scenes of her upcoming movie ‘Hustlers’. J.Lo showed off her ridiculous abs on Instagram and captioned the photo “I’m a hustler baby … I just want you to know … #Ramona on fire. On set and in character for #hustlersmovie”

I’m a hustler baby... I just want you to know... #Ramona on fire -- On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Jennifer Lopez is fully committed to her role and has been preparing by hitting the gym even harder than usual. She’s even dieting with fiancée Alex Rodriguez. The two cut out sugar and carbs for 10 days, the Internet later called it J.Lo and A-Rod’s 10-day challenge. 

Jennifer Lopez stars alongside Constance Wu, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles in ‘Hustlers’ due out in 2020. The upcoming movie is inspired by a 2015 New York Magazine article about strippers who band together to steal from their Wall Street clients.

Via: Health

Tags: 
Jennifer Lopez
Instagram
J.Lo
Picture
abs
Hustlers
Upcoming Movie
behind the scenes

Recent Podcast Audio
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes