Jennifer Lopez Wears Updated Version Of Iconic Versace Dress At Milan Fashion Week

At the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez rocked the world with her now-iconic green Versace Dress.

Well, almost two decades later, Lopez decided to wear that dress again.

She closed out Versace’s Spring 2020 show with an updated version of the Versace dress, and she looks better ever!

Though the dresses are extremely similar, with both featuring that plunging neckline, the updated version is sleeveless, has cutouts at the waist, and also features other embellishments.

