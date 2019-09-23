Jennifer Lopez Wears Updated Version Of Iconic Versace Dress At Milan Fashion Week

September 23, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Jennifer Lopez, Milan Fashion Week 2019, Versace, Green Dress

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

At the 2000 Grammy Awards, Jennifer Lopez rocked the world with her now-iconic green Versace Dress.

Well, almost two decades later, Lopez decided to wear that dress again.  

She closed out Versace’s Spring 2020 show with an updated version of the Versace dress, and she looks better ever!

So this just happened...--✨ @donatella_versace #jungledress @versace #stillgoingstrong #20yearanniversary #catwalk

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Though the dresses are extremely similar, with both featuring that plunging neckline, the updated version is sleeveless, has cutouts at the waist, and also features other embellishments.

Via CNN

