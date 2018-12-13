JLo Stuns At Second Act Premiere In An Epic Pink Dress
Ok, we'll say it...Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful people in the world! Not only that, but her fashion sense is impeccable.
Last night was the premiere for J-Lo's new movie, Second Act. In true J-Lo fashion, she simply wowed the audience in a gorgeous dress. And it's not just any dress, it's big, it's beautiful, and it's alllllllll pink!
“Sit Ready...” #SecondAct premiere night!!! Out December 21st!!
“The only thing stopping you is you...” #SecondAct premiere night!!! Movie in theaters December 21st ----------
Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @giambattistavalliparis @miskellyjohnson
