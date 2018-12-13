JLo Stuns At Second Act Premiere In An Epic Pink Dress

December 13, 2018
Miles In The Morning
jennifer_lopez_alex_rodriguez

(Photo by Stephen Smith/SIPA USA)

Ok, we'll say it...Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beautiful people in the world! Not only that, but her fashion sense is impeccable.

Last night was the premiere for J-Lo's new movie, Second Act. In true J-Lo fashion, she simply wowed the audience in a gorgeous dress. And it's not just any dress, it's big, it's beautiful, and it's alllllllll pink!

“Sit Ready...” #SecondAct premiere night!!! Out December 21st!!

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

“The only thing stopping you is you...” #SecondAct premiere night!!! Movie in theaters December 21st ----------

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @marielhaenn @giambattistavalliparis @miskellyjohnson

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Yes! Yes! Yes! Flawless!!!!!!!!!

