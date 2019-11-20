"Jeopardy!" Contestants Have No Idea Who Tom Hanks Is

Tom Hanks is a two-time Academy Award winner, America's Sweetheart, and one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Apparently that's not good enough to be a question on Jeopardy!, though.

Alex Trebek asked the three contestants the other day about the star of the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and NONE of them knew the answer.

Just look at Alex Trebek's face!

His face said it all pic.twitter.com/7eCxWBH8WS — "Nite Owl" Joe™ (@JoeTheNiteOwl) November 19, 2019

Of course, Trebek wasn't the only one.

THE JEOPARDY CONTESTANTS DIDNT KNOW TOM HANKS AND THEY HAD A PICTURE AND EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/DVRj6XKOnj — Amanda O. (@colorcodedlife) November 19, 2019

However, there appears to be a logical explanation.

Apparently, there was a glitch in the contestants' signal that did not light up when activated.

Heads-up to anyone annoyed over the Tom Hanks Triple Stumper on #Jeopardy tonight:



Audience members reported that the lights that tell contestants they're allowed to signal did not activate. Judges ruled "no harm, no foul" as nobody was advantaged or disadvantaged. — The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 19, 2019

