"Jeopardy!" Contestants Have No Idea Who Tom Hanks Is

November 20, 2019
Tom Hanks, Red Carpet, The Post, Europe Premiere, Odeon Leicester Square, London, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Tom Hanks is a two-time Academy Award winner, America's Sweetheart, and one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.

Apparently that's not good enough to be a question on Jeopardy!, though.

Alex Trebek asked the three contestants the other day about the star of the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and NONE of them knew the answer.  

Just look at Alex Trebek's face!

Of course, Trebek wasn't the only one.

However, there appears to be a logical explanation.

Apparently, there was a glitch in the contestants' signal that did not light up when activated.  

Via Time

 

 

