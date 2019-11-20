"Jeopardy!" Contestants Have No Idea Who Tom Hanks Is
Tom Hanks is a two-time Academy Award winner, America's Sweetheart, and one of the most recognizable faces on the planet.
Apparently that's not good enough to be a question on Jeopardy!, though.
Alex Trebek asked the three contestants the other day about the star of the upcoming A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and NONE of them knew the answer.
How?? pic.twitter.com/bVQNpwLgy2— The Playlist -- (@ThePlaylist) November 19, 2019
Just look at Alex Trebek's face!
His face said it all pic.twitter.com/7eCxWBH8WS— "Nite Owl" Joe™ (@JoeTheNiteOwl) November 19, 2019
Of course, Trebek wasn't the only one.
THE JEOPARDY CONTESTANTS DIDNT KNOW TOM HANKS AND THEY HAD A PICTURE AND EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/DVRj6XKOnj— Amanda O. (@colorcodedlife) November 19, 2019
However, there appears to be a logical explanation.
Apparently, there was a glitch in the contestants' signal that did not light up when activated.
Heads-up to anyone annoyed over the Tom Hanks Triple Stumper on #Jeopardy tonight:— The Jeopardy! Fan (@_thejeopardyfan) November 19, 2019
Audience members reported that the lights that tell contestants they're allowed to signal did not activate. Judges ruled "no harm, no foul" as nobody was advantaged or disadvantaged.
