Weird Al Got His Own Category On Jeopardy

We see it all the time, a celebrity question on Jeopardy. However, for some lucky celebs, they'll get an entire category.

In Tuesday's episode, Weird Al managed to get an entire category devoted to himself. They called it Weird Al-Chemy. And yes, he bragged that he would have gotten every single question right.

Perhaps Alex Trebek is returning the favor for Al's hit song "I Lost On Jeopardy".