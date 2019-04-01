Jeremy Renner Found A "Hawkeye" Poster On A Urinal Partition

April 1, 2019
How do you know when you've made it? Like really MADE it? Is it you first commercial? Your first TV show? How about a movie?

Nope, the answer is none of the above. It's when you find your own face plastered on the bathroom walls. The closer you are to the urinal...the more famous you must be! Just ask Jeremy Renner, who found his Hawkeye poster from Avengers: Endgame right next to the urinal.

So.... I know they do ads “differently” in Europe... but #euro-peein’ #avengersendgame #aintlookin #ipromise #wtf

A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@renner4real) on

How intimidating is that?!?!?!?! He couldn't be smiling or something a little more relaxing while you're in the restroom. He's so judge-y!

