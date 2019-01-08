Jerry Jones Just Bought A Super Yacht

January 8, 2019
jerry_jones

(Photo by Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

Looks like Jerry Jones is celebrating the Dallas Cowboys playoff win with a brand new yacht! Actually, strike that, it's a super yacht!

Ok technically, it was a Christmas present. The Jones family actually took over the title of December 20th so they could go on a cruise to Scandinavia.

The Bravo Eugenia, which is named after Gene Jones, cost around $250 million. It's 360 feet long, the size of a football field. It even comes with a helipad. There's also a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool and rain shower, a lower-deck gym and a beach club.

@oceancoyacht Bravo Eugenia, back in Holland after her maiden voyage to Norway seen here passing the Erasmusbridge in Rotterdam #oceanco #oceancoyacht #bravoeugenia #yacht #superyacht #megayacht #yachting #yachtlife #yachtdesign #instayacht #design #designer #luxury #rotterdam #erasmusbridge #netherlands

A post shared by BENROTSAP (@benrotsap_photography) on

Wow! Imagine trying to drive a football field!?!?!?!?!?!?!

