Jerry Jones Just Bought A Super Yacht

Looks like Jerry Jones is celebrating the Dallas Cowboys playoff win with a brand new yacht! Actually, strike that, it's a super yacht!

Ok technically, it was a Christmas present. The Jones family actually took over the title of December 20th so they could go on a cruise to Scandinavia.

The Bravo Eugenia, which is named after Gene Jones, cost around $250 million. It's 360 feet long, the size of a football field. It even comes with a helipad. There's also a sauna, steam room, massage room, plunge pool and rain shower, a lower-deck gym and a beach club.

Wow! Imagine trying to drive a football field!?!?!?!?!?!?!