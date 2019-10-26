Jerry Jones, Mark Cuban Donate $1 Million Each To Dallas Schools For Tornado Recovery

October 26, 2019
(Photo by Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

The relief efforts and donations have been pouring in since ten tornados swept through North Texas Sunday night, causing $2 billion worth of damage.

Owner of the Cowboys Jerry Jones donated $1 million to the Thomas Jefferson High School athletic fund, whose campus and facilities was completely destroyed by the storms.  

 

Though Mavericks owner Mark Cuban previously donated $100,000 to relief efforts, he matched Jones’ donation with a million of his own.

 

SMU had also previously donated gear to the school in order for them to play in Saturday’s homecoming game against Spruce High School.

Via Fox 4

