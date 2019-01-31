Justin Timberlake Shares Hilarious Video Of Jessica Biel Sleeping In The Car

January 31, 2019
jessica_biel_justin_timberlake

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Happy 38th birthday to the one and only Justin Timberlake!!!

Today, January 31st, is actually JT's birthday. Unfortunately, he has to work. So, he and the wifey Jessica Biel went out last night to celebrate the big day. However, Jessica was struggling to get there. In fact, Justin shared an hilarious video of her sleeping in the car on the way to their big date. 

Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight...

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

LOL. She's a working mom, JT! Cut her some slack.

 

Birthday
Justin Timberlake
Jessica Biel
sleeping

