Jessica Simpson Celebrates 100-Pound Weight Loss Six Months After Giving Birth To Daughter

Six months ago, Jessica Simpson gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Birdie Mae.

Yesterday, Simpson celebrated another milestone after announcing on Instagram that six months after giving birth to her daughter, she had lost 100 pounds.

Simpson wrote in the post, “6 months. 100 pounds down (Yes, I tipped the scales at 240. My first trip away from #BIRDIEMAE and emotional for many reasons, but so proud to feel like myself again. Even when it felt impossible, I chose to work harder.”

Along with Birdie Mae, Simpson and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, 40, share two children together, daughter Maxwell, 7 and son Ace, 6.

Via Fox News