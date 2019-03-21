Jessica Simpson Gives Birth To Baby Birdie!

If you had March 19th, 2019 in the baby betting pool...you WIN!!!

Congrats to Jessica Simpson and hubby Eric Johnson on the birth of their third child, a bouncing baby girl! Her full name is Birdie Mae Johnson and she came in weighing 10 pounds and 13 ounces! And it looks she and big sister Maxi Drew are already BFFs!

Welcome to the world baby Birdie!