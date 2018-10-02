John Krasinski Reveals His Favorite Dwight Prank From The Office

The Office is one of the greatest TV shows of all time. We dare you to disagree!

For all 9 seasons, Jim aka John Krasinski, tortured Dwight with all sorts of pranks. The stapler in the jello, the fax from the future, Asian Jim...they're all genius.

If you had to guess, what do you think John Krasinski's favorite Dwight prank of all time is? Well, wonder no more! He's a big fan of the nickels in the phone prank!

Love it! And he threw in a few bonus pranks too.