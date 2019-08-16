Jimmy Fallon Challenges John Travolta To See Who Does The Best Impression Of John Travolta

It's truly a battle for the ages.

Who does the best impression of John Travolta? Is it Jimmy Fallon...or John Travolta?

Well thankfully, that question was answered after Fallon invited Travolta to appear on The Tonight Show and participate in a game of "John Travolt-Off." With a press of the "Random Travolta Generator," one of Travolta's most well-known roles from his four decade movie career, appeared, and each man was tasked with doing the best impression of that character.

We got everything from Saturday Night Fever to Pulp Fiction, and even an incredible performance of the 1997 classic, Face/Off!

Video of John Travolt-Off with John Travolta

Who do you think won the "John Travolt-Off?"

Via Mashable