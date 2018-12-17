Jimmy Kimmel's Asks Parents To Turn Off Their Kid's Fortnite...Mid-Game

December 17, 2018
Miles In The Morning
jimmy_kimmel

(Photo by Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Fortnite is THE game on 2018. Everyone is playing. We've even seen stories where kids don't eat because they would rather be playing Fortnite. It's dang near impossible to pry the kids away from it.

No doubt, the Fortnite love is getting out of hand. However, there is a simple solution, but one your kids will hate...just turn off the TV while they're playing!

Jimmy Kimmel has issued a new YouTube challenge to all the parents out there. If you're kiddo is playing Fortnite all day every day, it's time to unplug. And it wouldn't be Jimmy Kimmel LIVE without your video proof!

Watch at these kids lose their minds when Fortnite gets turned off mid-game!

So mean, yet so, so funny!

 

 

Tags: 
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Fortnite
youtube challenge
turn off

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes