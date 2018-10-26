JLo & ARod Spark Engagement Rumors With A Giant Diamond Ring

October 26, 2018
jennifer_lopez_alex_rodriguez

(Photo by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are sparking some serious engagement rumors.

It all started on Wednesday night with the happy couple sitting in the stands for Game 2 of the World Series. During the 4th inning, ARod made a quick Instagram video where he threw it to JLo for the sign. Of course, we couldn't help but notice the giant rock weighing down her ring finger. Seriously, it's huge!

Jennifer, what’s the sign?! ⚾️#Game2

A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on

Needless to say, but fans are thinking these two are finally engaged. However, there's just one problem...it's on her right hand.

