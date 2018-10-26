JLo & ARod Spark Engagement Rumors With A Giant Diamond Ring

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez are sparking some serious engagement rumors.

It all started on Wednesday night with the happy couple sitting in the stands for Game 2 of the World Series. During the 4th inning, ARod made a quick Instagram video where he threw it to JLo for the sign. Of course, we couldn't help but notice the giant rock weighing down her ring finger. Seriously, it's huge!

Needless to say, but fans are thinking these two are finally engaged. However, there's just one problem...it's on her right hand.