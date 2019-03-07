Whomp, Whomp! Watch Joanna Gaines' Adorable Gymnastics Fail

March 7, 2019
We love, love, love, Chip and Joanna Gaines! And it's not just because they make beautiful houses. We love EVERYTHING about them! Even their fails.

If you didn't already know this, Joanna is a former gymnast. While she's been out of the game for a bit, she was inspired by her daughter's gymnastics class on Wednesday. In fact, she decided to give the ole back walkover a try. She almost had it too! That is until she fell on her head, sort of.

When you think you still got it... but you don't.

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Ok, so she didn't quite make all the way, but we're still thoroughly impressed. She's 40 and had a baby 9 months ago! She's amazing!

