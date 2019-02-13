Chip & Joanna Gaines' Baby Is Already YouTube Famous

February 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
chip_gaines_joanna_gaines

(Photo by Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Fact: We can't get enough of baby Crew!

It's been almost a year since the final epsiode of Fixer Upper aired on HGTV, but Chip and Jo are just as busy as ever. They've been putting in all kind of hours at Magnolia Market. Not to mention, they have five kiddos to juggle.

Of course one of those kiddos is baby Crew! The kid can't even walk yet and he's already YouTube famous. Or on his way anyway.

While filming a YouTube video for Magnolia's spring install, Joanna shared an adorable outtake with Crew on Instagram. Let's just say he's slightly obsessed with the boom mic and it's fuzzy cover.

One of my favorite moments with Crew during the spring install at the shop! You can now watch the video (it's one of my favorites!) to see how our amazing team made this beautiful season come to life inside the market. Check it out at my link in profile. @magnolia #authenticity

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

OMG! That'll little breathy laugh at the end! So, so cute!

Here's the full episode...

Tags: 
Chip Gaines
Joanna Gaines
baby crew
magnolia market
boom mic
laugh

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes