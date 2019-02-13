Chip & Joanna Gaines' Baby Is Already YouTube Famous

Fact: We can't get enough of baby Crew!

It's been almost a year since the final epsiode of Fixer Upper aired on HGTV, but Chip and Jo are just as busy as ever. They've been putting in all kind of hours at Magnolia Market. Not to mention, they have five kiddos to juggle.

Of course one of those kiddos is baby Crew! The kid can't even walk yet and he's already YouTube famous. Or on his way anyway.

While filming a YouTube video for Magnolia's spring install, Joanna shared an adorable outtake with Crew on Instagram. Let's just say he's slightly obsessed with the boom mic and it's fuzzy cover.

OMG! That'll little breathy laugh at the end! So, so cute!

Here's the full episode...