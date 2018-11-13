Joanna Gaines & Baby Crew Spent The Entire Day In Their PJs

November 13, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Magnolia_Market

(Photo by Ross Hailey/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS)

Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to TV!!! However that doesn't mean it's their priority.

On Friday night Chip and Jo made a special announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that they'll be returning to the small screen with their very own TV Network. While that's a huge announcement, it's clear that Jo still has time for the little things...like laying in bed all day in her sweats with baby Crew!

Today's been a "cancel all your meetings and stay in your sweats" kinda day --

A post shared by Joanna Stevens Gaines (@joannagaines) on

Preach Joanna! There's no better day that one where you can cancel everything and just enjoy the moment. This is just one of the many reasons why we love this family!

Look at happy little Crew! He's so cute!

By the way, congrats to Chip, who made the Sexiest Handyman Alive edition on People.com!

