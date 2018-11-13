Joanna Gaines & Baby Crew Spent The Entire Day In Their PJs

Chip and Joanna Gaines are headed back to TV!!! However that doesn't mean it's their priority.

On Friday night Chip and Jo made a special announcement on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that they'll be returning to the small screen with their very own TV Network. While that's a huge announcement, it's clear that Jo still has time for the little things...like laying in bed all day in her sweats with baby Crew!

Preach Joanna! There's no better day that one where you can cancel everything and just enjoy the moment. This is just one of the many reasons why we love this family!

Joanna Gaines Shares Adorable Photos of 4-Month-Old Son Crew After Announcing TV Return https://t.co/e3aOtwVVOk — People (@people) November 13, 2018

Look at happy little Crew! He's so cute!

By the way, congrats to Chip, who made the Sexiest Handyman Alive edition on People.com!