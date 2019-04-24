Joanna Gaines Wows In A Ballgown While Chip Geeks Out Over Meeting Professional Gamer Ninja At The TIME 100

April 24, 2019


(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

If you didn't already know, Chip and Joanna Gaines are big time! Last night, the Fixer Uppers attended the 2019 TIME 100 Gala.

Now normally, we see Chip and Jo sporting baseball caps and jeans. However, last night they cleaned up real nice! Of course we've seen Jo in a dress before, but we've NEVER seen her in a ballgown!!! She's rocking a beautiful navy blue, form fitting dress with a peplum waist.

Meanwhile, Chip was geeking out over meeting Ninja, the professional gamer (you may have seen some of his work on YouTube).

Excuse me.. Mr. @ninja!! Ask your grandma who I am. It will buy you some major brownie points. #imAbigDealWithThe60andOverCrowd #Time100

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Ok, we are soooooo ready to have them back on TV!

