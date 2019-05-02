Surprise! Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Got Married After The Billboard Music Awards
May 2, 2019
It's truly a sad day. All the JoBros are officially off the market.
Last night, just a few hours after the Billboard Music Awards, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got married! And they did it in typical Vegas fashion. The two were hitched at Chapel L'Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel. Of course Elvis officiated. Meanwhile, Diplo was the videographer!
This footage of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Las Vegas wedding vows is truly something! pic.twitter.com/kJmIPBkOAy— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) May 2, 2019
Now, if you're wondering if the wedding was real??? Is was! Apparently the happy couple applied for a marriage license earlier in the day on Wednesday.