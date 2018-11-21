Joe Perry Cancels Solo Tour Following Hospitalization After Billy Joel Concert

November 21, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Following the advice of doctors, Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry has decided to cancel the rest of his upcoming solo shows through the end of 2018.

Perry was released from the hospital last Thursday after collapsing after performing with Billy Joel at Madison Square Garden five days earlier.  He was wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher following "breathing issues."

Representatives for Perry said in a statement, "While doctors have released Perry from care, with the dates set to begin November 30 and going through December 16, the Aerosmith guitarist will now take the rest of the year off.  Perry again would like to apologize to the fans who were planning on coming to the shows and looks forward to seeing them again in 2019."

On Monday, Perry took to Twitter to let his fans know he was doing alright.

Via Fox News

