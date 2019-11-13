John Legend Named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

John Legend is officially the Sexiest Man Alive!

The 40-year-old was recently named as such when PEOPLE magazine released their popular annual edition last Tuesday.

John Legend Is PEOPLE's #SexiestManAlive 2019: 'I'm Excited but a Little Scared at the Same Time' https://t.co/qBIpYSozLf pic.twitter.com/gByepXc7dN — People (@people) November 13, 2019

Legend joked that the title comes with some added pressure especially following last year’s winner Idris Elba. Elba responded to Legend’s message on Twitter following the announcement.

My G --------Congratulations brother !!! You deserve it. DO NOT TELL @TheRock He still thinks he’s got the title, I didn’t have the heart to tell him when I took it. -- https://t.co/3aQrpD1RIe — Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 13, 2019

He also commented that his wife, model Chrissy Teigen is proud of him saying, “I’ve finally impressed her.” Their kids…not so much.

The kids...do not care pic.twitter.com/kFTp6CyHI3 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

Previous recent winners of the Sexiest Man Alive include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham.

Via ABC13