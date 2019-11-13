John Legend Named PEOPLE’s “Sexiest Man Alive”

November 13, 2019
John Legend, Smiling, Halftime, NBA All Star Game, 2017

(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

John Legend is officially the Sexiest Man Alive!

The 40-year-old was recently named as such when PEOPLE magazine released their popular annual edition last Tuesday.  

 

Legend joked that the title comes with some added pressure especially following last year’s winner Idris Elba.  Elba responded to Legend’s message on Twitter following the announcement.

 

He also commented that his wife, model Chrissy Teigen is proud of him saying, “I’ve finally impressed her.”  Their kids…not so much.

 

Previous recent winners of the Sexiest Man Alive include Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Adam Levine, Channing Tatum, and David Beckham.

Via ABC13

