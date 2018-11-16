The John Lewis Ad Wins Christmas With Elton John's First Piano

November 16, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Elton_John

(Photo by Joe Lamberti/Courier Post via USA TODAY NETWORK)

Every year the department store, John Lewis & Partners in the UK puts out one of the great Christmas ads of all time. Sometimes they'll make you laugh, but for the most part, they'll pull at your heartstring and make you cry.

Of course, this year in no different. The company teamed up with none other than Elton John. The commerical follows Elton backwards all throughout his career and life eventually revealing his very first piano.

Get ready...this will gut you!

OMG! It's perfect...just perfect.

