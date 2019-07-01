John Mayer Nails The Bottle Cap Challenge

July 1, 2019
Miles In The Morning
john_mayer

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

John Mayer: singer by day, professional bottle cap kicker by afternoon.

The latest internet challenge is...the bottle cap challenge. The idea here is to literally kick a bottle cap off a bottle. Obviously, you have to do it without breaking the bottle. And you get bonus points for not spilling any of your beverage.

Believe it or not, but John Mayer has nailed the bottle cap challenge. Just watch his round house kick to what looks like vodka!

First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed, and challenged me. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge

A post shared by John Mayer -- (@johnmayer) on

And it wouldn't be a real challenge if John didn't challenge another celebrity. It's your move Jason Statham.

 

Tags: 
John Mayer
bottle cap challenge
kick

