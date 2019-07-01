John Mayer Nails The Bottle Cap Challenge

John Mayer: singer by day, professional bottle cap kicker by afternoon.

The latest internet challenge is...the bottle cap challenge. The idea here is to literally kick a bottle cap off a bottle. Obviously, you have to do it without breaking the bottle. And you get bonus points for not spilling any of your beverage.

Believe it or not, but John Mayer has nailed the bottle cap challenge. Just watch his round house kick to what looks like vodka!

And it wouldn't be a real challenge if John didn't challenge another celebrity. It's your move Jason Statham.