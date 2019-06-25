John Stamos Finally Speaks Out On Lori Loughlin's Return To Fuller House, Says He's Trying To "Figure It Out"

Lori Loughlin might be headed to jail, but that doesn't necessarily mean she won't be on the fifth and final season of Fuller House.

For the last few months, we've been following the whole Hollywood college scandal. Felicity Huffman has already plead guilty. However, for Lori Loughlin, her future still hangs in the balance, since she and her husband plead not guilty.

As Fuller House approaches filming their last season for Netflix, John Stamos aka Uncle Jesse is finally opening up about Lori Loughlin's future with the show. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Stamos, who is also a show producer, says he's still trying to "figure it out." He also added...

"I haven't been on the show yet and it hasn't come up, so I'm going to talk to some people about it this week and see what's going on. I'm just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it. It's a difficult situation for everyone involved. I don't mean just on our side."

Yeah, we think she'll be back.