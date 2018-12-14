John Stamos Took His Baby Boy To Meet Santa!!!

December 14, 2018
Miles In The Morning
john_stamos

(Photo by JC Olivera/Sipa USA)

This year marks the first Christmas for John Stamos as a father. His son Billy is only eight months old, but already making the holidays great! Like most parents, John took his son to meet Santa Claus!

Now, there is always that concern that your kid is going to cry when meeting the big guy. However, baby Billy took right to Santa! In fact, they took some of the cutest pics we've ever seen!

Already my favorite Christmas.

A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on

Ok, that's adorable! Like a Norman Rockwell painting!

