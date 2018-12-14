John Stamos Took His Baby Boy To Meet Santa!!!

This year marks the first Christmas for John Stamos as a father. His son Billy is only eight months old, but already making the holidays great! Like most parents, John took his son to meet Santa Claus!

Now, there is always that concern that your kid is going to cry when meeting the big guy. However, baby Billy took right to Santa! In fact, they took some of the cutest pics we've ever seen!

Already my favorite Christmas. A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Dec 13, 2018 at 5:52pm PST

Ok, that's adorable! Like a Norman Rockwell painting!